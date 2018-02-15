2018 Cardinals Spring Training – Adam Wainwright Focusing on 2018 Only!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is entering the final year of his contract and issued a demand to the media on Thursday at Spring Training workouts. Waino declared today the final day for media members to ask him about his contract, his future in baseball and/or retirement until after the 2018 season has ended. Wainwright, a media favorite, did stress that he is focused only on this coming season and pitching as well as he can for the Cardinals.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is with the Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida and has the story.