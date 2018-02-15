Area school districts mull security in wake of Florida mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - Schools across the country are on high alert after a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Like many educators, the administrators at Fox C-6 School are trying to ease the worry of parents and students after this latest tragedy.

Superintendent Dr. James Wipke spent the day going to different buildings talking with students about their fears in the wake of the Florida shooting which claimed the lives of 17 people.

Wipke said he wants each student to feel like they have a connection with at least one adult staff member who they can go to with problems or report to if they see something suspicious.

Counselors play a big role in that, but Wipke said it's also up to parents to have in-depth conversations with their kids.

The district just reviewed its safety plan last week and continually updates it. Each school has an active shooter drill every three years.