Attorney general residency rule gets pushback in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers could change a law that sparked controversy over where the state’s attorney general lives.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee heard two identical bills Wednesday that would eliminate the requirement for the attorney general to reside in Jefferson City.

Democrats said early last year that Attorney General Josh Hawley was violating the law by living in nearby Boone County. Hawley responded by renting an apartment in Jefferson City. He said the apartment would be his legal residence while he continues to live in Boone County.

Hawley also is being sued in Cole County over his split residency.

Republican Rep. Lindell Shumake says the law it outdated and that the attorney general doesn’t need to live in Jefferson City because of modern means of communication.

