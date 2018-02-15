× Chicago gets $1M in EPA grants to reduce diesel pollution

CHICAGO – Chicago has received more than $1 million in federal grants to help reduce diesel pollution from city buses and equipment used at O’Hare International Airport.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the funding for the Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago Department of Aviation on Wednesday. EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp says the money “will help people breathe cleaner air.”

The transit authority is receiving a $400,000 grant to replace an older bus with an all-electric one that produces zero emissions. CTA is providing about $490,000 in matching funds.

The aviation department will use a $640,000 EPA grant to replace 26 pieces of airport support equipment with all-electric versions. The department will provide $790,000 for the project.