Dave Murray’s Latest STL Weather disco…FRIDAY…FEBRUARY 16, 2018

Welcome to Friday and don’t expect Spring time like yesterday…a large dome of Canadian high pressure will take control with clearing and breezy weather in the morning…partly sunny in the afternoon…30’s all day long…that is a great STL change from 70’s to near 80 degrees Thursday…40 plus degrees colder. Cold times…20’s Friday night…there is a chance of a spotty light mix Saturday morning…over southeast MO and southern IL…does not look like much…partly sunny for the afternoon and 42 degrees…quiet Saturday night and a pop to 55 on Sunday. It is all about the southwest flow Monday, Monday night and Tuesday…lots of clouds with periods of rain and storms…its mild…all about rain…bring it on