Dog spay and neuter just $20.18 at several area animal hospitals this February

ST.LOUIS, MO - February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. Friday kicks off the Chinese New year, the year of the dog. To celebrate, The Animal Medical Center of Mid-America will be offering spay and neuter surgeries for dogs for just $20.18 this month.

Shelters and organizations are offering surgeries at a reduced price, making it affordable for families of all incomes to protect their pet. For more information or to schedule an appointment at one of the locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley or Maryland Heights, visit amcma.org or call 314-951-1534.

Locations: