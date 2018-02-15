× Illinois education board mulls expanding free testing

CHICAGO – Illinois State Board of Education records show it’s moving to expand free testing by providing a set of college-admissions-related exams to all ninth-, 10th- and 11th-graders statewide.

The move could cost taxpayers up to $75 million through 2024.

The Chicago Tribune reports that ninth and 10th graders could be taking preliminary tests that lead up to a college entrance exam beginning in spring 2019. The tests would aim to prepare them for college and careers. State records show that 11th graders would continue to take a free college entrance exam and their scores could be used for college admissions.

The three-year testing idea is designed to measure student academic progress through high school.

The idea comes as ACT Inc. and the College Board’s SAT prepare to compete for a three-year initial contract with potential renewals through 2024.

Information from: Chicago Tribune