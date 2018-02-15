× Lawmakers questioned about Greitens as part of inquiry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Investigators from the St. Louis prosecutor’s office have visited the Missouri Capitol in the investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens, and one lawmaker suggests the probe has expanded to include a look at the Republican governor’s use of “dark money.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. Greitens has denied taking a compromising photo of the woman as potential blackmail.

Multiple lawmakers told the Kansas City Star and St. Louis Post-Dispatch they met with investigators Wednesday.

Kirksville Republican Rep. Nate Walker told the Star that investigators asked him about so-called dark money campaign contributions that are routed through nonprofits to hide their source. Walker is among Republican lawmakers who have urged Greitens to resign.