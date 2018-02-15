Lawmakers questioned about Greitens as part of inquiry

Posted 9:55 am, February 15, 2018, by

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveils the new state budget during a press conference at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Greitens, who is under investigation for having an extramartial affair before he became Governor several years ago, took questions from reporters, saying he will not resign over allegations that he threatened to blackmail the woman he had an affair with. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Investigators from the St. Louis prosecutor’s office have visited the Missouri Capitol in the investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens, and one lawmaker suggests the probe has expanded to include a look at the Republican governor’s use of “dark money.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. Greitens has denied taking a compromising photo of the woman as potential blackmail.

Multiple lawmakers told the Kansas City Star and St. Louis Post-Dispatch they met with investigators Wednesday.

Kirksville Republican Rep. Nate Walker told the Star that investigators asked him about so-called dark money campaign contributions that are routed through nonprofits to hide their source. Walker is among Republican lawmakers who have urged Greitens to resign.