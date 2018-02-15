× McDonald’s to remove cheeseburgers, chocolate milk from Happy Meal menu

ST. LOUIS, MO — McDonald’s is looking to slim down its happy meals. The fast-food chain will be saying goodbye to cheeseburgers. It will also get rid of chocolate milk from its happy meal menu, in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, saturated fat, and sugar.

Customers can still ask specifically for the items with the kid’s meal, but they won’t be listed on the menu. McDonald’s removed soda from the happy meal menu four years ago and orders for it have fallen 14 percent.