McDonald’s to remove cheeseburgers, chocolate milk from Happy Meal menu

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Children eat a new Happy Meal at the McDonald's restaurant in Collingwood on August 29, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. The new Happy Meal is a low fat alternative to the fast food chain's traditional Happy Meal. Childhood obesity is a major health issue in Australia and has tripled in the last 20 years with one in six Australian children classed as obese. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO — McDonald’s is looking to slim down its happy meals. The fast-food chain will be saying goodbye to cheeseburgers. It will also get rid of chocolate milk from its happy meal menu, in an effort to cut down on calories, sodium, saturated fat, and sugar.
Customers can still ask specifically for the items with the kid’s meal, but they won’t be listed on the menu. McDonald’s removed soda from the happy meal menu four years ago and orders for it have fallen 14 percent.