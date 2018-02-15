Millstadt police search for missing 17-year-old

MILLSTADT, Ill. – Millstadt police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to police, 17-year-old Salina Bohnenstiehl left her home on East Laurel Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police do not suspect foul play, but her family stressed it is unusual for her to go missing like this.

Bohnenstiehl is described as a Caucasian female, 4’9″ tall and weighing between 85 and 90 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt with black writing, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. She has a bandage wrapped around one of her arms and also has a raspy voice.

Anyone with information on Bohnenstiehl’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.