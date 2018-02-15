× 2 dead, 2 wounded in stabbing in Maryland Heights; suspect at large

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Ambulances were dispatched to an area near Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights after multiple people were stabbed Thursday night.

The incident occurred just after 8:20 p.m. in the 12000 block of Marine Avenue.

One adult man and one child under the age of 5 were killed. One adult woman and a child under the age of 5 were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect was still at large.

Note: An earlier version of this story identified the location as being near Creve Coeur Lake. It has since been corrected.