New surveillance video may help solve cold case murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are releasing surveillance video in hopes of solving a murder. They're hoping you can help identify a suspicious vehicle. Two years ago today, Danesha Barnes, 33, was found shot to death inside her car. The shooter is still out there.

On February 14th, 2016 Barnes spent the evening at the Midtown Sports Bar and Grill in North St. Louis. Sometime before midnight, Barnes left that location alone.

Just after 1am, officers responded to the 3700 block of St. Louis Avenue for a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Barnes with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police fund Barnes' car stopped against a fence. There were bullet holes in both driver's side windows. Nearby surveillance video captured just before midnight shows a dark-colored vehicle closely following the victim as she drove eastbound on St. Louis Avenue from Vandeventer. The vehicle does not have its headlights on. Detectives are calling the vehicle suspicious.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.