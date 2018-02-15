See ‘The Humans’ at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — "The Humans" is playing now at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Actors Carol Schultz and Kathleen Wise say the play is set at a dysfunctional family's Thanksgiving dinner. It's filled with relatable characters and unexpected surprises.

The show is being called one of the great new dramas to appear on Broadway. It is now making its St. Louis debut. The humans won four Tony awards in 2016, including best play.

The show runs through March 4 at the Rep. Want tickets? Call the box office at 314-968-4925 or visit www.repstl.org.

