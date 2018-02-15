Sumner students in hospital after ‘homemade solution’ attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Sumner High School students are being treated at the hospital after an incident in the library. The students are in serious condition. Police tell FOX 2 that a 16-year-old student threw an unknown homemade solution at them.

Emergency responders are at the school located in the 4200 block of Cottage in St. Louis. Security at area schools is high after a mass shooting in Florida Wednesday.

The suspect is a 16-year-old black male. He was taken into custody at the scene. The two victims, a 14-year old boy, and a 16-year old girl, have chemical burns on their faces.

Police say the Juvenile unit will be handling this investigation, which is ongoing.