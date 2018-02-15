The ‘Great Backyard Bird Count’ to take place this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO - The "Great Backyard Bird Count"will take place this Saturday from 9am until 12pm.

The Gateway Arch describes the event as:

National Park Service invites visitors of all ages on a winter adventure to explore the Gateway Arch’s renovated “backyard” and connect with nature. This program will feature special programs focusing on birds and their life cycle, the importance of citizen science and bird watching, and one of our greatest natural resources: the Mississippi River.

Attendees will meet at the south leg of the Arch. Staff will walk them to birding stations at times below. All other activities will take place in the Gateway Arch Visitor Center. Presentations will take place in the Tucker Theater inside the Arch Visitor Center.

9:15 a.m.: First bird count group departs for Arch grounds exploration

10:00 a.m.: Presentation by Danny Brown in the Tucker Theater

10:15 a.m.: Second bird count group departs for Arch grounds exploration

10:45 a.m.: Presentation by John Miller in the Tucker Theater

11:00 a.m.: Third bird count group departs for Arch grounds exploration

11:30 a.m.: Presentation by Danny Brown in the Tucker Theater

This event is made possible by the National Park Service and Audubon Center at Riverlands, in partnership with Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association and The City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office of Sustainability.

For more information on the event visit www.gatewayarch.com