These are the victims of the Florida school shooting

A football coach. An athletic director. And young, fresh-faced students.

They are among the 17 people killed by a gunman at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims later in the day.

“Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning,” Israel said.

Here are the victims who have been publicly identified so far:

Alyssa Alhadeff, soccer player

CNN spoke to a relative of Alyssa Alhadeff who said the family was notified Wednesday night that she had passed away.

Alyssa was a student at Stoneman Douglas and a soccer player for Parkland Travel Soccer.

“Alyssa Alhadeff was a loved and well respected member of our club and community,” Parkland Travel Soccer said on Facebook. “Alyssa will be greatly missed.”

The Facebook post also included a message from her family: “To Alyssa’s Friends honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life. Don’t ever give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!”

Alyssa also attended Camp Coleman, a Jewish sleepaway summer camp.

“On behalf of the entire Coleman community, we offer heartfelt condolences and prayers for comfort to Alyssa’s family and friends. May Alyssa’s memory forever be for a blessing,” the camp said on Facebook.

Scott Beigel, teacher

Beigel, a geography teacher at Stoneman Douglas, was killed as he tried to usher students back into his classroom when the shooting broke out.

Kelsey Friend, one of Beigel’s students, told CNN in an emotional interview that he was shot outside the classroom door and that he saved her life.

“Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero. I will never forget the actions that he took for me and for fellow students in the classroom,” Friend said. “I am alive today because of him.”

She said the teacher was an amazing person and his memory would live on with her.

“If I could see him right now … I’d give him a huge teddy bear to say thank you. But unfortunately, I can’t do that,” she said.

Beigel was also a counselor at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania, which called him a “friend and hero” on Facebook.

Nicholas Dworet, star swimmer

Dworet, a senior at Stoneman Douglas high school, was killed in the shooting, the University of Indianapolis confirmed. Dworet was recruited for the university swim team and would have been an incoming freshman this fall.

“Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home,” said Robert L. Manuel, University of Indianapolis president.

“Today, and in the coming days, I hope you will hold Nick, his family, all of the victims, as well as the Parkland community and first responders in your prayers.”

Aaron Feis, football coach

Feis, the assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to Lehtio. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said.

“He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” she said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”

Colton Haab, a 17-year-old junior who had a close relationship with Feis, told CNN he saw the coach running toward the sounds of gunshots.

“That’s Coach Feis. He wants to make sure everybody is safe before himself,” Haab said.

“(He) made sure everyone else’s needs were met before his own. He was a hard worker. He worked after school, on the weekends, mowing lawns, just helping as many people as possible,” Haab added.

Jaime Guttenberg, student

Guttenberg was among those who died in the school shooting, according to a Facebook post by her father, Fred.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister.

“I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually,” he added. “Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Skidmore College, which Fred Guttenberg attended, released a statement saying their hearts go out to Jaime’s parents and others affected by the tragedy.

“There really are no words to lessen the suffering that the families of victims are feeling at this moment, but perhaps knowing that we stand with them can provide some small measure of solace,” the college said.

Chris Hixon, athletic director

Hixon, the athletic director for Stoneman Douglas High School, has been reported dead, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s varsity and junior varsity football program. Lehtio told CNN that the football coach at Douglas told her Hixon was shot and killed.