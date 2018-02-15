What you need to know before booking a spring break trip

ST. LOUIS, MO — Spring break holds promises of sun and fun for college students and families eager to travel. With big plans and small budgets, they seek out deals on flights and accommodations. Better Business Bureau advises students to be wary of travel deals that may seem too good to be true.
