Will a car subscription service work for you? Our expert weighs in

ST. LOUIS, MO — The automotive industry has unveiled the hottest new trends that consumers can expect to see for cars in 2018 at recent shows like, the LA Auto Show, CES and NAIAS. Subscription services have made their way into the spotlight.

Automakers like Volvo, Ford, Cadillac, and Porsche announced the launch of their own subscription services, offering drivers an alternative to owning or leasing a car.

Some start-ups and dealerships have also jumped in. If you're in the market for a new vehicle in 2018, you might want to consider whether a car subscription is right for you.