Electrical worker shocked in accident at St. Louis Arch

ST. LOUIS, MO — An worker was injured in an accident happened near the south leg of the Gateway Arch. SkyFOX Helicopter captured video of the worker taken on a stretcher to an ambulance at the scene.

The National Parks Service says an electrical contractor working at the Arch was shocked when he came into contact with a live wire in a ceiling light fixture. He was shocked and was knocked from the ladder he was standing on.

EMS was called to the scene. He was alert and conscious when he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. The National Parks Service says that the normal procedures will be followed to the investigate the cause of the incident.

Renovations at the new visitor center and museum at the national monument are nearly complete. Workers are in the final stages of a massive overhaul of the grounds that began in 2013. The planned reopening is July 3, 2018.