ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Local singer Brian Owens joins us to talk about The Real Radio Remix Contest.

The contest includes five artists from competing markets across the country. Owens is competing with his song 'Till Morning Breaks' which is about his wife who is featured in the video.

The winner, who is chosen based on the most votes, will perform live on The Real in Los Angeles.

For more information and to vote for Owens, visit TheReal.com.