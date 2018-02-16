× Arnold teen admits making up school threat after arrest

ARNOLD, MO – A 16-year-old is now in the custody of the Jefferson County Juvenile Authorities after making a threat to others at Fox Senior High School. Police say he sent electronic messages telling students to call in sick from school on 2/20/2018. Investigators say his messages indicate he was going to bring a gun, or possibly explosives, to school at that date.

Arnold police were notified of the threats. They were able to locate the teen within two hours. They placed him under arrest at his home Thursday at around 4:30pm.

The teen confessed to sending the threatening messages after the arrest. He tells police that he had no intention of actually following through with it. Investigators say he was seeking attention. Police did not find any weapons at his home.

The Arnold Police Department says, ” They have been in regular contact with school officials and has increased patrols in the area. We take these threats very serious in today’s society, especially in light of the situation that occurred recently in Florida.”

The suspect is a student at Fox Senior High School in Arnold, Mo.