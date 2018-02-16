× Board of Aldermen takes up issues from horse-drawn carriages to tax breaks

ST. LOUIS, MO – From horse-drawn carriages to tax breaks, several issues were before the St. Louis Board of Aldermen downtown Friday. Alderman Joe Vaccaro’s bill that would prohibit horse-drawn carriages on city streets has been put on hold while a similar statewide bill is debated in Jefferson City. Vaccaro says there could be a meeting soon between city leaders and the horse carriage industry where potential regulations could be discussed.

A bill that could give tax breaks to redevelop the old Foundry site on Forest Park Avenue got a first reading before the Board but no action was taken. Ultimately, that legislation could lead to $19 million in tax increment financing to help with phase one of the $187 million development.

The Board also approved a significant 20-year tax abatement plan to redevelop a building right by Busch Stadium. The building used to be the headquarters for St. Louis Community College but will become luxury apartments.