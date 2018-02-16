Celebrity couple breaks ground on St. Louis home

Welcome back to St. Louis! The Edmonds family is moving back to town. Former Real Housewife of Orange County, Meghan King Edmonds, broke the news on Instagram. She says in a comment that, “Yes, we moving to the burbs! Near Frontenac mall.”

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds and new wife Meghan King Edmonds have a 14-month old girl named Aspen. She is Meghan’s first child.

Jim Edmonds grew up in Fullerton, California. He came to St. Louis to play for the Cardinals in 1999. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2007 for prospect David Freese.

Meghan King Edmonds is originally from the St. Louis area. Her website says that she was, “Born and raised in St. Louis, Meghan earned a marketing degree from the University of Mississippi before entering the medical sales field as a representative for a pathology software firm.”

Meghan King Edmonds posted this message for her fans on Instagram:

“It’s really happening! Today we (finally) broke ground on our dream home! (We have such a nice digger to stop his digging to take this family pic of this historic moment! And note: Aspen is not a fan of the digger machine, she’s actually reaching her arms out for her daddy to take her away from the apparent monster behind us)”