Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…FEBRUARY 17-18, 2018

More twist and turns with our weather this weekend…a push of moisture from the southwest will start our weather on saturday morning with some snow and rain mixed…mainly rain and light…will be fighting alot of dry air but lets not be surprised to see a hint of snow in the air…no concerns…skies slowly clear going thru Saturday afternoon…clear and cold Saturday night…Sunday…partly sunny…the winds get busy and the temperatures jump…59/60 Sunday afternoon. Then the southwest flow takes control Sunday night into Tuesday…with lots of clouds and mild temps…along with periods of rain and a few storms…72 on Monday…58 and dropping on Tuesday…maybe a mix of rain and snow developing Tuesday night…this atleast will help the drought pattern