Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

SAN FRANCISCO – The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.
The company says it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble ‘N Bits , Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands. It says it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.
The recalls come after WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., says it tested 15 cans of Gravy Train. It found nine cans, or 60 percent of the sample, tested positive for pentobarbital.
Smucker encourages pet owners with questions to call 800-828-9980 or you can send email to: http://www.bigheartpet.com/Contact/ContactUs.aspx.
According to the Gravy Train website here is the list of products impacted:
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks
|7910052541
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips
|7910052542
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks
|7910052543
|Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks
|7910051645
|Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks
|7910051647
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks
|7910034417
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks
|7910034418
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew
|7910051933
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley
|7910051934
|Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks
|7910034417
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack
|7910010377
7910010378
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Var. Pack
|7910010382
7910048367
7910010378
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack
|7910010380
7910010377
7910010375
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack
|7910010375
7910048367
|Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy
|7910010375
7910048367
|Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy
|7910010380
|Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy
|7910010378
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow
|7910071860
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits
|7910050243
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon
|7910050246
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken
|7910050247
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver
|7910050248
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew
|7910050249
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken
|7910050244
|Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef
|7910050250
|Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef
|7910050245
|Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips
|8113117570