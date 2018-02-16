Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug

SAN FRANCISCO – The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.

The company says it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble ‘N Bits , Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands. It says it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.

The recalls come after WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., says it tested 15 cans of Gravy Train. It found nine cans, or 60 percent of the sample, tested positive for pentobarbital.

Smucker encourages pet owners with questions to call 800-828-9980 or you can send email to: http://www.bigheartpet.com/Contact/ContactUs.aspx.

According to the Gravy Train website here is the list of products impacted:

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks 7910052541 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips 7910052542 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks 7910052543 Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks 7910051645 Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks 7910051647 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks 7910034417 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks 7910034418 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew 7910051933 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley 7910051934 Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks 7910034417

