Fatal wrong-way crash closes I-70 near Troy, Il – 6 others hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, IL - One person is killed and six others are hurt after a violent wrong-way crash overnight on I-70 near Troy, Illinois. Trooper Calvin Dye, the spokesperson for Illinois State Police, says the person who was killed was the wrong way driver. The six others who were hurt were taken to various hospitals.

The accident happened just after midnight on I-70 west at the17-mile marker just west of Route 4. Trooper Dye tells FOX 2 that a white passenger car was going the wrong way. It was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it slammed head on into a black passenger car.

There were two people in the wrong way car and five in the other vehicle. The wrong way driver was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in that car was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The five people in the other were all taken to hospitals. Illinois State Police haven't released their exact conditions.

The crash scene wasn't far from the I-270 split with I-55 and I-70. A witness told authorities that the wrong way driver was first going the wrong way on I-270 then got onto I-70 going the wrong way. Investigators estimate that the driver was going the wrong way on I-70 for four to five miles, hitting the other car head on.

I-70 west was completely shut down for some time after the crash. All lanes reopened about 4:15am.

The name of the person killed hasn't yet been released.