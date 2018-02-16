× Fire burns about 500 acres in Mark Twain National Forest

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are fighting a fire that has burned about 500 acres in the Mark Twain National Forest.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that at least one helicopter was dropping water onto burning areas Thursday in Taney County. Forest Service spokesman Cody Norris says law enforcement officials have evacuated between 15 and 20 people whose homes potentially could be in the path of the blaze. He says one home was destroyed by the fire.

About 100 firefighters were involved in the firefight, which was complicated by warm temperatures and windy conditions.

Norris says investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze but suspect it was caused by humans because there was no lightning in the area beforehand.