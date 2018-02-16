Get movie ready with the “Black Panther” bear at Build-A-Bear Workshops

ST. LOUIS, MO – Marvel’s“Black Panther” is one of the most anticipated superhero movies ever. The film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, or Black Panther. Picking up after “Captain America: Civil War”, T’Challa, must return to the kingdom of Wakanda, a fictional, technologically advanced African nation, to rule after the death of his father.

Now fans of the hero can make their own Black Panther Bear at Build-A-Bear Workshops. The bear features T’Challa’s signature bodysuit built into its fur and a Black Panther graphic on its paw pad.

Website: Black Panther Bear at Build-A-Bear Workshops