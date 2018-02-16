× Girl Scouts heading to St. Louis area stores to sell cookies

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you haven’t bought any Girl Scout cookies yet this year then you might find them at area stores, starting Friday.

The Girl Scouts Of Eastern Missouri will staff booths at grocery stores and other locations. They’ll be on sale throughMarchh 11, 2018.

The Girl Scouts are also teaming up with the USO of Missouri. You can also buy Girl Scout cookies to be sent to members of the military through the troop-to-troop program.