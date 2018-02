ST. LOUIS, MO — The totals are in from last Friday’s effort to raise money to help pay the heating bills of St. Louis’s less fortunate. Heat Up St. Louis tweets, “Thanks to hundreds of Hardee’s customers; our donors and volunteers. We raised a final record $415,000!

We’ll see you for the 19th Rise ‘N Shine for Heat Up St. Louis on February 15th, 2019.