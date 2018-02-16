Homeowner finds suspect in Jefferson County manhunt; held at gunpoint for police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO — Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were searching for a man who opened fire on deputies Thursday afternoon and ran into a wooded area. Police tweet Friday that the suspect is now in custody. They say, "The homeowner that located the suspect held the suspect at gunpoint until Sheriffs Deputies arrived. Great work from our community partners."

"The suspect from yesterday’s manhunt is in custody. A homeowner noticed a shed door open, and notified the Sheriff’s Office," writes the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Ref Manhunt: Suspect found in shed on Highway JJ. In custody. All clear. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) February 16, 2018

Deputies were initially called to the intersection of Highway JJ and Highway T in Valley Mines Thursday in response to calls of a suspicious person.

Authorities described the person as a Caucasian man wearing a multi colored-reddish flannel. They later found the flannel jacket and a backpack on the roadway somewhere.

They said he pulled out a handgun when officers tried to make verbal contact and shot at deputies before running off into the woods. Luckily none of the deputies involved were injured.

“It’s still preliminary on this, but we think he fired about four shots originally,” said Captain Gary Higginbotham, Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office. “The officer was not hit, but his patrol car (was hit) near the driver side door (I) believe the front quarter panel. Subject then fled the area. Officers arrived a short time later … and set up a parameter and heard about four or five more shots, not from law enforcement, but assumed from the suspect, but nobody saw him at the time ever since then.”

The St. Louis County Police Department and local SWAT units continued to canvas a very heavily-wooded area into late Thursday afternoon looking for the man. Higginbotham said the search ended once it got dark.

Authorities recovered a stolen vehicle from the area. Higginbotham said the suspicious individual was seen near the vehicle when the sheriff's office was first notified.

Residents and witnesses in the area were asked to view a photo lineup, Higginbotham said.

De Soto school administrators said two bus routes were affected by the search for the suspect. Parents were notified and came to pick up students.