Illinois man sentenced to life with chance of parole for Hawaii slaying

HILO, Hawaii – A man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for stabbing a woman to death in 2015.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Curtis Q. Hodges of Shiloh, Illinois, was sentenced on Wednesday for stabbing Danielle Caron in downtown Hilo.

Caron had been living in Pahoa but became homeless shortly before she was killed.

Deputy Prosecutor Shannon Kagawa described Caron as “a mother and a friend” and told the judge there was “no reason” for her death.

Stanton Oshiro, Hodges’ court-appointed attorney, said the case “was unlike any other homicide case I’ve ever resolved” and told the judge Hodges “insisted on pleading guilty.”

