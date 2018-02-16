Joan Jett among lineup of upcoming St. Louis shows

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Music critic Kevin Johnson from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch talks about what's coming to St. Louis this spring and summer:
- Pointfest with Alice in Chains, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots, the Struts, Blue October, Candlebox, the Glorious Sons, Brookroyal and more, May 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
- Styx with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Tesla, July 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
- Pig Roast 2018: Choice Cuts of KSHE 95 with the Charlie Daniels Band, Dave Mason, Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws, Poco, Rick Derringer and Molly Hatchet, June 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
- Jason Aldean's "High Noon Neon Tour" with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, May 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
- Camila Cabello, April 23, The Pageant.
- Leslie Jones, April 27, Touhill.
- Martin Lawrence's "Lit AF Tour" DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, JB Smoove, and Benji Brown, May 3, Chaifetz Arena.
- Vince Staples, March 7, The Pageant.
- Jackson Browne, June 25, Peabody Opera House.
- Steve Earle & the Dukes (30th anniversary of 'Copperhead Road'), March 17, Delmar Hall.
- Vance Joy's "Nation of Two Worlds Tour," May 26, The Fabulous Fox Theatre.
- St. Louis Music Festival with Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Ginuwine Jagged Edge, Feb. 16, Chaifetz Arena
- David Cook, Feb. 16, Delmar Hall
- Dennis DeYoung, Feb. 16, Event Center at River City Casino
- An Evening With Dar Williams, Feb. 18, Delmar Hall
- Above and Beyond, Feb. 21, The Pageant
- Walk the Moon, Feb. 22, The Pageant
- Sister Hazel, Carbon Leaf, Feb. 22, Delmar Hall.