Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Are you feeling the spirit of the Winter Olympics?

Perfect your skiing technique at Hidden Valley with tips from instructor Monique Harryvan. Lessons are available for children and adults.

Visit Hidden Valley at 17409 Hidden Valley Dr. in Wildwood.

For more information, visit http://www.hiddenvalleyski.com or call 636-938-5373.