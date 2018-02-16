× Mom faces charges after making girl, 14, drive before crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Troopers say a Springfield mother made her reluctant 14-year-old daughter drive, leading to a crash that injured five people.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 40-year-old Jessica Ann Dutch was charged this week with two child endangerment counts. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The crash report says the teen pulled into the path of a sport utility vehicle in May. Two people in the SUV went to a hospital with minor injuries and three people in the other vehicle with moderate injuries.

Court documents say Dutch told troopers she let her daughter drive to prepare her for her learner’s permit. The 14-year-old allegedly told her mother she didn’t want to drive.

The mother’s blood alcohol concentration measured 0.07 percent, just below the 0.08 percent legal limit.