Police: Centralia juvenile detained with gun at school

CENTRALIA, Mo. _ Authorities have detained a juvenile in Centralia who they said had a gun and ammunition in a school.

Superintendent Darin Ford said administrators at Centralia High School took a handgun and ammunition from the student’s backpack Friday morning. The student was entering the school at the time.

KRCG reports school officials said they searched the student after other students reported the weapon and ammunition to them.

Centralia police took the student into custody without incident.

___

Information from: KRCG-TV