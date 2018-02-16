Maryland Heights fatal stabbing suspect in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Police say the stabbing suspect is in their custody. There will be an update with more information later Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS, MO — Maryland Heights police are searching for the man suspected of stabbing four family members Thursday night (Feb. 15). Investigators believe the suspect is related to his victims.

Police responded to the 12400 block of Marine Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. and found four victims with multiple stab wounds. A man and a young boy died from their injuries. A woman and a young girl were critically injured and are being treated at a local hospital. Police believe both children are under the age of five.

“These types of scenes are never easy to work, and they’re even harder when you have children involved," said Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson.

Investigators believe the victims and the suspect are related but have not yet released the identities of the victims or explained their relationship to each other or the suspect. Carson said the attacker was visiting the home Thursday and may have lived there in the past.

“This is not the type of thing you can really patrol against," said Carson. "The domestic incidents can happen in any community and Maryland Heights is certainly not immune from that.”

Police shared the suspect and vehicle description with surrounding agencies. That information has not yet been released to the public.

Carson said there is no reason to believe the suspect is a danger to the public.