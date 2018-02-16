President’s Day weekend at Hidden Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Celebrate President's Day weekend on the slopes at Hidden Valley in Wildwood.

General manager Greg Gavrilets talks about extended hours for the holiday weekend and what's new for Hidden Valley.

Season passes are available starting Tuesday, February 20, at discounted rates for the rest of this season and all of the next.

Zipline construction will begin in the spring to make Hidden Valley home of the longest ziplines in Missouri.

Visit Hidden Valley at 17409 Hidden Valley Dr. in Wildwood.

For more information, visit www.HiddenValleySki.com or call 636-938-5373.