× Proposal to overhaul Missouri utility laws may upgrade grid

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Senate approves a measure to overhaul the state’s utility laws. The legislation would let utility companies like Ameren chose to be regulated under a new accounting method Which incorporates more of their infrastructure costs into future rate cases.

In exchange for the change, utility companies have promised to upgrade the state’s electrical grid.

Opponents of the measure fear it will lead to higher utility rates and plan to push for additional changes.