Senior Hall of Fame to induct U of I basketball coach

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A former University of Illinois head basketball coach is being inducted into the state’s Senior Hall of Fame.

The Department on Aging says the ceremony honoring Lou Henson takes place Friday afternoon in Champaign. He’s one of three inductees for 2017.

Officials are noting his more than four decades working to motivate young adults “in academics and competitive excellence.”

The 86-year-old Henson, who is the all-time leader in Illinois wins, has received several other coaching accolades. He also founded an organization that benefits soup ktchens, children’s homes and after-school programs.

State legislators created the Illinois Senior Hall of Fame in 1994 to honor state residents ages 65 or older. Over 100 people have been inducted.