Troubled nephew and accomplice suspects in gruesome stabbing

ST. LOUIS, MO — Maryland Heights police found a fatal stabbing suspect and a female accomplice early Friday morning at a north St. Louis city hotel. Police discovered four victims with multiple stab wounds Thursday night at a home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue in Maryland Heights. A man and his son died from their injuries. A woman and a girl were also injured. The suspect is under arrest.

Police identified Malcom Mathis as one of the victims who died from the stabbing. Mathis was the father of the two children. A 57-year-old woman, who is the suspect's great aunt, and a young girl were critically injured and are being treated at a local hospital. Police believe both children are under the age of five.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson says the 20-year-old is Mathis' nephew. He was found with a 21-year-old female accomplice who they say played a significant role in this crime.

Police say the suspects came to the Maryland Heights home Thursday. The 20-year-old nephew went into the home first and found the great aunt and two children there. They were stabbed first. The father was stabbed after he arrived home. His accomplice waited outside for some time before coming into the home.

The four victims were not stabbed at the same time. Police have not released all of the details of their investigation. But, they say the stabbing began late in the afternoon and continued over a period of time. The stabbing victims were discovered by a family member who called the police.

The suspect is familiar to Maryland Heights Police. They have been dealing with him for the past four years. They are not aware of any history of mental illness.

The suspect has a troubled past and his extended family tried to help him out. He lived with them for a period of time. But, they kicked him out 6-8 months ago.

Detectives are still processing a significant amount of evidence from the crime scene and the hotel. An autopsy was performed on the victims Friday morning.

Charges are expected to be filed later Friday.