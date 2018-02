× 2018 Cardinals Spring Training: Reports on Alex Reyes & Paul DeJong

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is in Jupiter, Florida with the St. Louis Cardinals at their spring training camp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Friday, February 16, 2018, Zac had one report on the return of Cardinals fireball pitcher Alex Reyes. Recovered from his elbow surgery that cost him the entire 2017 season, Reyes is ready to pitch in 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zac also did a report on Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong. The now second year player is hoping to build off his 25 home run rookie season and continue to improve his defense in 2018.