Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 16, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 16, 2018.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

Parkway Central at Jennings

(Boys):  Webster Groves at Pattonville

(Girls): Webster Groves at Pattonville

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and High School Sports Caravan's Jim Powers also looked back at last night's Webster Groves vs Vashon basketball game.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show featured highlights of both the boys and girls games, Howell at Howell Central.

Charlie and Jim also took a sneak peak at the upcoming high school basketball playoffs coming up soon. They broke down the Class 5 boys match ups in Missouri and two top teams in Illinois, Belleville West and Alton-Marquette.

 