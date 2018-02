MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO -Saturday Missouri Conservation workers hauled out hundreds of pounds of Asian Carp from Creve Coeur Lake. The aim is to clear the lake of at least 90-percent of the carp to help native species thrive in the lake.

The Asian Carp is an invasive species that gained access to the lake after flooding from the Missouri River.

The carp are known to scare easy and jump out of the water potentially injuring boaters.

The carp will be disposed of at a landfill