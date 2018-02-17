Gateway Arch visitors help count bird population in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -The National Park Service invited visitors of all ages on a winter adventure to explore the Gateway Arch’s renovated “backyard” and connect with nature at The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Gateway Arch grounds on Saturday.

Launched in 1998, the Great Backyard Bird Count is a worldwide citizen science initiative to create a snapshot of birds across the globe and answer “big picture” questions about what’s happening to bird populations over time. Last year more than 100,000 people participated from more than 130 countries.

The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Arch featured a special programs that focused on birds, their life cycles, the importance of bird watching, and one of our greatest natural resources: the Mississippi River.

“Hosting The Great Backyard Bird Count at the Gateway Arch allowed bird watchers of all ages and skill levels to not only explore nature at the Gateway Arch’s renovated park grounds, but also help scientists collect data on inhabiting birds in the area such as eagles, robins and sparrows,” says Rhonda Schier, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

This event is made possible by the National Park Service and Audubon Center at Riverlands, in partnership with Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association and The City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office of Sustainability.