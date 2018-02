Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Spend a girls' night out at 106.5 The Arch's Girl Power Night.

Cassiday from Spencer's Neighborhood on 106.5 talks about the event that will feature an all-girl band playing covers of girl power favorites from artists like Britney Spears, Spice Girls and Destiny's Child.

Attend the event at Delmar Hall on March 3 at 8 p.m. General admission is $12.

For more information, visit www.1065thearch.com.