Local documentary screening to benefit the homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - For a pair of gloves, socks or hand warmers, you can attend the benefit preview of the documentary, "Living in Tents."

Director of "Living in Tents" Paul Crane talks about his film and the upcoming event.

The screening of the documentary will take place Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Tivoli Theatre and the cost of admission is a donation of items for the homeless for the non-profit All Among Us. A reception at the Moonrise Hotel's The Twilight Room will follow.

Attend the event on February 22 at 7 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd.

For more information, visit tentcityfilm.com.