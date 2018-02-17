× Men found guilty in kidnapping, murder of Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Two men charged in the 2016 kidnapping and killing of a Kansas City man have been found guilty by a federal jury.

The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Raynal King and 23-year-old Howard Ross III, both of Kansas City, were each found guilty Friday of kidnapping resulting in death, using a firearm to commit murder during a kidnapping, carjacking resulting in death, and other weapons counts.

Prosecutors say the pair kidnapped 28-year-old Jaime Patton outside a hospital where he had been caring for a family member and drove him to various ATMS, where he was forced to withdraw money.

Prosecutors say the pair shot Patton and left him to die on a Kansas City road.

King and Ross each face mandatory life imprisonment.