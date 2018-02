Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Chef Colin Shive and manager Jeffrey Daniels from Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Clayton join Chef Georgios Kastanias from Moore Foods to cook up filet mignon.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Clayton is now offering a Prime Time Menu which will feature three courses at a discounted price from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

For more information about Moore Foods Distributors, visit www.MooreFoodsDist.com or call (314) 426-1300.