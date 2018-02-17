Police arrest suspect accused of firing gun along I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – The Maryland Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened along I-270 just south of I-70.

The incident occurred around 3 pm Saturday afternoon on the northbound shoulder of I-270, when a man parked his vehicle, exited the car and began shooting a handgun into the air.

Police officers were dispatched the scene and arrested the suspect without incident.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Heights Police Department says a gun was recovered.

There were no injuries to the officers or passing motorist.

3 lanes of the interstate were closed as a precaution, but were quickly reopened once the suspect was taken into custody.

No word on why the man fired his handgun into the air or his identity.

An investigation is ongoing.